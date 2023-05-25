“Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 Could Feature a Musical Episode

The upcoming third season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building could include something new for the series: a musical episode!

What’s Happening:

Sources at Variety Only Murders in the Building .

. This information came from the musical team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who said: “We’ve worked on the next season of Only Murders in the Building . We’re not allowed to say anything more than that, but you could probably do that math.”

The duo’s latest Broadway extravaganza is the new musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot .

. In the world of Disney, Shaiman provided the music for Mary Poppins Returns George of the Jungle , starring Brendan Fraiser.

, starring Brendan Fraiser. Witman wrote the lyrics for nine of the songs on the Mary Poppins Return soundtrack. Together, they contributed the popular song “Save The City'' from the faux-musical, Rogers: The Musical , for Disney+ Hawkeye

soundtrack. Together, they contributed the popular song “Save The City'' from the faux-musical, , for The third season of Only Murders in the Building premieres August 8th on Hulu.

About Only Murders in the Building:

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.

The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.

The show’s second season, which wrapped up in August 2022, ended with a one-year time jump and introduced Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy check out Alex’s recap of the episode