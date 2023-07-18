Photos: Bowes Signature Candles Coming to Disney Springs This Fall

We took a trip over to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World today and saw that Bowes Signature Candles will be coming to the shopping and dining district this fall.

Construction walls have gone up advertising a Bowes Signature Candles location coming to Disney Springs in Fall 2023.

Bowes will take the location formerly occupied by the Sosa Family Cigar Co., which closed earlier this year

Bowes sells candles, wax melts, soaps, hand sanitizers, diffusers and more. You can see their full selection on their website

From the Bowes Signature Candles site: