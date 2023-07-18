Photos: Bowes Signature Candles Coming to Disney Springs This Fall

We took a trip over to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World today and saw that Bowes Signature Candles will be coming to the shopping and dining district this fall.
- Construction walls have gone up advertising a Bowes Signature Candles location coming to Disney Springs in Fall 2023.
- Bowes will take the location formerly occupied by the Sosa Family Cigar Co., which closed earlier this year.
- Bowes sells candles, wax melts, soaps, hand sanitizers, diffusers and more. You can see their full selection on their website.
From the Bowes Signature Candles site:
- Bowes Signature Candles grew out of a love of the art of candle-making. It's relaxing and therapeutic. It's a way to express creativity. It's a way to celebrate the beauty of nature. And it's a way to share a little love and happiness with others.
- But it's also a way to connect people with emotions and memories. It turns out, the realest source of inspiration for us has been our customers. They tell us about particular smells they remember from their childhood or a special occasion. They suggest scents to us and tell us about the ones they've always hoped to find.
- And the ability to deliver for them—to see the looks on their faces when a scent transports them somewhere special—is the most rewarding part of what we do.