Sosa Family Cigar Co. to Permanently Close at Disney Springs

Sosa Family Cigar Co., a staple at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, will be closing its doors on Monday, January 2.

Currently located on the West Side, Sosa has been a part of Disney Springs for a long time, with a previous location in Pleasure Island.

A Cast Member confirmed today that the store will be closing after Monday, January 2 and will not be moving to a new location.

Disney has not yet made any announcement regarding the future of the soon to be vacant location.

About Sosa Family Cigar Co.

From the official Disney Springs site Recognized as one of the country’s leading retailers, Sosa’s family-run shop stocks over 80 acclaimed cigar brands—including hard-to-find Opus X and Fuente Hemingway—and has been in the industry for over 70 years! Wall-to-wall cigars are kept fresh at the perfect temperature in this solid cedar humidor room, which also showcases the fine art of hand-rolling long-leaf cigars. A must-stop for connoisseurs, the shop features an intimate smoking area and carries a variety of boxes, tobacco and accessories for a premium experience.

