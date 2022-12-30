Sosa Family Cigar Co. to Permanently Close at Disney Springs

Sosa Family Cigar Co., a staple at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, will be closing its doors on Monday, January 2.
- Currently located on the West Side, Sosa has been a part of Disney Springs for a long time, with a previous location in Pleasure Island.
- A Cast Member confirmed today that the store will be closing after Monday, January 2 and will not be moving to a new location.
- Disney has not yet made any announcement regarding the future of the soon to be vacant location.
About Sosa Family Cigar Co.
- From the official Disney Springs site:
- Recognized as one of the country’s leading retailers, Sosa’s family-run shop stocks over 80 acclaimed cigar brands—including hard-to-find Opus X and Fuente Hemingway—and has been in the industry for over 70 years! Wall-to-wall cigars are kept fresh at the perfect temperature in this solid cedar humidor room, which also showcases the fine art of hand-rolling long-leaf cigars.
- A must-stop for connoisseurs, the shop features an intimate smoking area and carries a variety of boxes, tobacco and accessories for a premium experience.
