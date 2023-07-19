Photos – Marvel Costumes, Art and Merchandise on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Preview night of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is underway and we’re going to be bringing you all the fun this year’s event has to offer. While the ongoing writers and actors strikes will make elements of this event different, one thing remains the same: the show floor! Let’s take a look at what super hero fans can find in the Marvel booth.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be thrilled to find costumes from recent and upcoming Marvel projects on display, including:

Adam Warlock from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Captain Marvel

and a TVA Agent from Loki

Various Marvel Live! Panels will take place on this stage throughout the weekend.

Stylized statues of Spider-Man and Captain America promote the Marvel and Veve digital collectibles collaboration.

Marvel and Kith teamed up for an epic collaboration celebrating 60 years of the X-Men, with many items available, including X-Men branded skateboards. Click here for more on that collection.

Attendees can also shop from a Marvel collaboration with hat and clothing brand Lids.

Of course there is also The Official Marvel Store – check out all of the offerings here.

There’s also an amazing photo op for the upcoming video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Guests can pose for a digital photo with Rocket and Groot of Guardians of the Galaxy fame.

Finally, just across from the Marvel booth is this amazing Alex Ross mural that makes for a great photo-op.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 coverage all weekend long.