Marvel Reveals Full Slate of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Signings, Merchandise, Giveaways and More

This July, Marvel is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with exciting panels, exclusive announcements, all-star talent signings, and thrilling fan experiences at the Marvel booth starting Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. Now, Marvel has revealed its official convention-exclusive merchandise, booth schedules, signing schedules, and more.

Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways (while supplies last), signings from some of the latest and greatest creating Marvel comics, purchase convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Each signing attendee will receive a free limited-edition poster while supplies last.

The Marvel booth will also have epic fan activations and promotions in collaboration with partners including: A new holistic lifestyle collection from Marvel and Kith inclusive of apparel, footwear and collectibles. Marvel and Kith also created a special edition X-Men comic book with an original storyline and custom illustrations that will be available for purchase with the collection. Kith will also host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games inside the pop-up. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up game consoles. To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , swing by the Marvel booth for a photo opportunity with statues of our iconic heroes Peter and Miles. If you look carefully, a third character may appear in your photo too. Each day, we'll also be giving away a small gift to those who take a picture with the statues (while supplies last). International licensed headwear and apparel retailer Lids will debut new headwear styles and an exclusive varsity jacket inspired by the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers. To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Move — an epic interactive fitness audio adventure where you’ll work out alongside the X-Men, Daredevil, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and other Marvel Heroes—fans have the opportunity to grab a free exclusive Marvel running headband, and one month of free membership during select times at the Marvel booth, while supplies last. Demos, giveaways (while supplies last), and information about exclusive drops from VeVe to get you started on your digital collecting journey.



Marvel Merchandise

Fans will want to stop by The Official Marvel Store (#2519) for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more! This year’s apparel highlights fan-favorite moments from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Marvels, and so much more. Purchase a Marvel jean jacket and customize it with pins and patches available for sale at the convention.

Marvel Panel Giveaways

At the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event on Thursday, July 20, attendees will receive a color-focus sketch variant of “New Mutants: Lethal Legion #5″ by Javier Fernandez and Matt Milla.

on Thursday, July 20, attendees will receive a color-focus sketch variant of “New Mutants: Lethal Legion #5″ by Javier Fernandez and Matt Milla. On Friday, July 21, attendees at the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski panel will walk away with a stunning “Captain America #750″ variant by Joe Quesada, a dramatic depiction of Steve Rogers wielding Thor’s hammer in one of his most iconic moments.

panel will walk away with a stunning “Captain America #750″ variant by Joe Quesada, a dramatic depiction of Steve Rogers wielding Thor’s hammer in one of his most iconic moments. Then, on Saturday, July 22, attendees at the MARVEL: Next Big Thing panel will receive an “Amazing Spider-Man #29″ variant by Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho, which teases the next startling saga for Peter & Miles!

panel will receive an “Amazing Spider-Man #29″ variant by Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho, which teases the next startling saga for Peter & Miles! And finally, on Sunday, July 23, Women of Marvel panel attendees will get a color-focus sketch variant of “Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1″ by Mike McKone and Java Tartaglia.

Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Guardians of the Galaxy #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Star-Lord and everyone’s favorite, Jeff the Land Shark.

In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2519) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen from Marvel.com or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership.

Fans can also sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth and enjoy special convention savings plus receive exclusive pins, patches, or action figure, while supplies last! Current Marvel Unlimited members will also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Moon Knight

Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider to have the chance to spin to win one of a number of great prizes like pins, variants, merchandise and more! There will also be opportunities throughout the weekend to earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at Trivia Time with Marvel Insider each day at the Marvel booth.

Marvel LIVE! from San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel’s social and digital teams will be on the ground at Comic-Con hosting the exciting events in the Marvel Booth and fans at home can experience it all by watching the exclusive livestream broadcast hosted by Ryan Penagos, Langston Belton, Ray Lowe, and Josh Saleh. Fans can stay up to date on the biggest stories and breaking news by tuning in on Marvel.com YouTube Twitter TikTok Instagram Twitch

Tour the convention floor with Marvel, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss anything from the Marvel stage and events around SDCC.

Marvel Booth Schedule

Thursday, July 20

10:30 – 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con

11:15 – 11:45am PST – David Pepose Signing (Moon Knight: City of the Dead)

12:00 – 12:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event

1:00 – 1:30pm PST – Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest Speed-Coloring Challenge | In partnership with Happy Color

1:45 – 2:00pm PST – X-Men '97 Hasbro Showcase

2:00 – 2:30pm PST – X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years — Cosplay Event

3:00 – 3:15pm PST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe

4:15– 5:00pm PST – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Signing | In partnership with PlayStation

5:45 – 6:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

6:00 – 6:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

Friday, July 21

10:30 – 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 2

11:15 – 11:45am PST – Zeb Wells Signing (Amazing Spider-Man)

12:00 – 12:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event

12:30 – 12:45pm PST – Interview with Kith Founder & CEO Ronnie Fieg

1:00 – 1:15pm PST – Spider-Man Zentai Suit Showcase | In partnership with Jazwares

1:30 – 1:45pm PST – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Interview | In partnership with PlayStation

2:00 – 2:30pm PST – Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest — Cosplay Event

3:00 – 3:15pm PST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe

3:30 – 3:45pm PST – Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Showcase

4:00 – 4:30pm PST – Rob Liefeld Signing (Deadpool: Badder Blood)

4:45 – 5:15pm PST – J. Michael Straczynski Signing (Captain America)

5:45 – 6:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

6:00 – 6:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

Saturday, July 22

10:30– 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 3

11:00 – 11:30am PST – Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cosmo The Spacedog Meet & Greet

12:45 – 1:30pm PST – Marvel Studios' The Marvels Signing with Andy Park, Director of Visual Development

2:30 – 3:00pm PST – Marvel Mystery Game

3:30 – 3:45pm PST – Marvel & Semmel Exhibitions Showcase

5:15 – 5:30pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

5:30 – 6:30pm PST – Marvel Cosplay Competition

Sunday, July 23

10:30– 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 4

11:15 – 11:45am PST – Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Marco Checchetto Signing (Guardians of the Galaxy)

12:00 – 12:30pm PST – Gerry Duggan, Joshua Cassara, Pepe Larraz Signing (X-Men)

1:15 – 1:45pm PST – Marvel Live Draw! | In partnership with BIC

2:00 – 2:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event

2:30 – 3:30pm PST – Marvel HQ: Kids Costume Event

3:45 – 4:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited

4:00 – 4:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Be sure to follow along as we bring you all the Disney fun from this year’s event.