Production on “Andor” Season 2 Paused Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike

Overseas production on season 2 of Andor has been temporarily paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Deadline.

Even though season 2 of Andor was just a few weeks off from wrapping its shoot in the UK, production has ceased due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

For the time being, the show will remain in some form of production at Pinewood Studios without SAG-AFTRA cast members, and will continue to shoot for as long as possible with Equity actors (the British acting union).

Equity performers have been told that they risk being sued for breach of contract if they walk off set in solidarity with American colleagues.

Andor creator Tony Gilroy, who is also on strike as a WGA member, has spoken out in support of the industrial action, telling Deadline last week

Production on many other Disney projects has also been suspended over the last two months, including Deadpool 3, Marvel's Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again.

, and . Season 2 of Andor will continue the story of the titular Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.