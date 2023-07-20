Production on “Andor” Season 2 Paused Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike

Overseas production on season 2 of Andor has been temporarily paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Even though season 2 of Andor was just a few weeks off from wrapping its shoot in the UK, production has ceased due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
- For the time being, the show will remain in some form of production at Pinewood Studios without SAG-AFTRA cast members, and will continue to shoot for as long as possible with Equity actors (the British acting union).
- Equity performers have been told that they risk being sued for breach of contract if they walk off set in solidarity with American colleagues.
- Andor creator Tony Gilroy, who is also on strike as a WGA member, has spoken out in support of the industrial action, telling Deadline last week that studios were being “recklessly careless” with the industry.
- Production on many other Disney projects has also been suspended over the last two months, including Deadpool 3, Marvel’s Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again.
- Season 2 of Andor will continue the story of the titular Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
