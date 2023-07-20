Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Loungefly Exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is here and the Loungefly exclusives are too! The brand will be represented on the convention show floor at a massive booth with Funko and Mondo where they’ll be introducing the latest fashion exclusives. Whether attending SDCC or staying home, fans of Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel can secure fun styles to celebrate their love of all things Disney.

convention team has made it to SDCC where they’ve already discovered a wealth of and inspired by ! We’re thrilled they’re having a good time, but what’s more exciting for us at home are the new exclusive styles from Loungefly.

As with previous years, the fashion brand will be part of Funko’s immersive booth—Funkoville or “the funnest city in the U.S.A.””—which will also include awesome storefronts like Bitty Mart, Funko Games, Blockbuster Rewind and more.

At Funkoville, fans will be able to shop limited edition Loungefly accessories

Among the 2023 reveals are Disney, Star Wars and Marvel designs themed to Stitch, a bug’s life, the Book of Boba Fett, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Star Wars SDCC 2023 Krrsantan Collection (LE 1200)

Shop: Mini Backpack and Wallet

Pop! by Loungefly Disney A Bug’s Life Casey Jr. Cookies Heimlich Pop! in Bag (LE 4000)

Where to Shop: Funko and Loungefly

Marvel SDCC 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Groot Collection (LE 1200)

Shop: Mini Backpack and Wallet

Disney SDCC 2023 Stitch and Scrump Collection (LE 2100)

Shop: Mini Backpack and Wallet

Stitch enamel pin is an SDCC booth exclusive (LE 500).

