Story Trailer for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Showcased at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

During a panel today in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel and Insomniac Games revealed the story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

What’s Happening:

Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew were joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with VP & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, as they discussed the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Marvel's Spider-Man 2 .

. Hall H was buzzing with excitement as Insomniac Games revealed their take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the upcoming game.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure where they swing, jump, and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York. Players can experience switching between both Spider-Men throughout the story, each with their own epic powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love.

Attendees also got a first look about a new Limited Edition Bundle with an exclusive PS5 console

Get the PlayStation5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle with a bold symbiote takeover design, available from September 1st, 2023.

Limited Edition Bundle with a bold symbiote takeover design, available from September 1st, 2023. This bundle includes a PS5 console with Limited Edition console covers, a Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, a voucher for a digital copy of the game, and pre-order incentive items. (Account for PlayStation Network and internet connection required to redeem voucher. Redeem code when the game is available on October 20th, 2023.)

The limited edition accessories can also be purchased separately.

During the panel, Mondo also surprised fans that the soundtrack to the upcoming game will be released on vinyl

More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.

on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5. The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023

Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage

You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2023 coverage all weekend long.