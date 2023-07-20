Asha and King Magnifico “Wish” Character Posters Released

Two new character posters for the two announced characters of Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Wish, have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

These newly released character posters feature Ariana DeBose’s Asha and Chris Pine’s King Magnifico.

Wish introduces Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Also featuring the voice of Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck ( Frozen , Frozen 2 ) and Fawn Veerasunthorn ( Raya and the Last Dragon ), produced by Peter Del Vecho ( Frozen , Frozen 2 ) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes ( Encanto ).

, ) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ( ) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.