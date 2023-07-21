Photos: Costumes From Marvel’s “Loki” Season Two On Display at SDCC

Fans of the Disney+ Marvel series Loki are getting an idea of what the expect when the second season of the hit series arrives on the streamer later this year with costumes from the as-yet-unseen episodes on display in Marvel’s booth at San Diego Comic Con.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting San Diego Comic Con are being treated to a special look at the costumes from the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Loki, set to debut later this year on Disney+.
- The costumes are giving fans and followers of the hit series an idea of what they can expect in the new episodes, after being left on a cliffhanger in the season 1 finale, with the only other time we’ve seen the lead character since was in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- These haven’t been the only costumes on display at the Marvel Booth at SDCC, and you can take a look at those costumes and the other fun of the booth in our post here.
- Back in May, it was announced that the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki will arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.
- Set to pick up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022’s D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place, saying "Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is." Only time will tell what happens next.
- Hiddleston will once again be joined by Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Eugene Cordero.
- The last time we saw Loki was in a post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Loki and Mobius investigate Kang the Conqueror.