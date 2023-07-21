Disney Releases Digital Soundtrack to “Mickey Mouse” Shorts

Fans of the new classic Mickey Mouse shorts from Disney Channel can now get their fill of the fun soundtracks to select shorts with the debut of an official soundtrack on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a new digital soundtrack for the popular Mickey Mouse Shorts that are available on Disney Channel, Disney+, and home release.
- The soundtrack can be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.
- Tracks include:
- Our Homespun Medley
- Yodelberg
- Pua Nani E
- Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse
- Top of the World
- Carried Away
- Mumbai Madness
- Springtime Symphony
- The Emmy award-winning Mickey Mouse animated shorts were created by Disney Television Animation and features Mickey, his friends, and other classic characters in contemporary settings around the globe such as Paris and New York.
- The series evokes the slapstick feel of the classic Mickey Mouse and friends cartoons, but places them firmly in the modern world, and if you pay close attention, even the Disney Parks with clever references and homages. The shorts also place Mickey Mouse in humorous situations that showcase his original rascality along with his long-beloved charm and good-heartedness.
- The series was executive produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning artist Paul Rudish, and debuted in 2013, later spawning series in the same style, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and its subsequent titles, as well as inspiring Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.
- The shorts originally aired on Disney Channel but can now be found on home releases and streaming on Disney+, with some shorts available on the official Disney Channel YouTube.