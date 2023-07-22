New Character Posters Released for Disney+ Adaptation of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

by |
Tags: , , ,

Following a teaser poster, Disney+ has now released some character posters for their upcoming adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What’s Happening:

  • These new posters for the Disney+ Original Series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, feature three of the main characters: Percy, Annabeth and Grover.
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
  • With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians also has quite the cast, including:
    • Walker Scobell
    • Aryan Simhadri
    • Leah Sava Jeffries
    • Virginia Kull
    • Glynn Turman
    • Jason Mantzoukas
    • Megan Mullally
    • Timm Sharp
    • Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
    • Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
    • Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit
  • Production on the new series wrapped back in February.
  • A teaser has been released for the series, but no date has been released for the debut of the show at this time.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now