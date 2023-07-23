Photos: Checking In On Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen Progress

While visiting Hong Kong Disneyland as part of the Disney Parks Around the Globe – A Private Jet Adventure, we got to see the progress on the new World of Frozen from afar.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the Adventures By Disney Disney Parks Around the Globe – A Private Jet Adventure, the visit to Hong Kong Disneyland offered a chance to see the progress on the park's newest themed area – The World of Frozen.
- In the videos above, not only can you see the newly built kingdom of Arendelle on its own, but you can also see the icy mountains of the north in the distance when compared to the park’s Castle of Magical Dreams.
- For the first time in forever, guests will be invited from near and far to take part in a Summer Snow Day at the kingdom of Arendelle, when World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland in November of this year.
- The new area will blend Arendelle with the park’s natural landscapes on Lantau Island.
- The area will feature a version of Frozen Ever After from EPCOT, as well as the all-new Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster.
- Guests will also be able to meet with their favorite Frozen characters at the Playhouse in the Woods, in addition to a restaurant and merchandise locations.
- Disney recently shared a first look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, which included a look at Olaf and Sven, the loading area, and the coaster train in action.
- This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in November 2023.
