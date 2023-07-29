Orange County Judge Rules Against Disney’s Motion To Hold State Case Until Conclusion of Federal Case Against Gov. Ron DeSantis

Late Friday afternoon, an Orange County judge ruled the state case between Disney and the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will continue, according to WFTV.

What’s Happening:

Earlier in the ongoing saga between The Walt Disney Company and Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis, Disney had asked the judge presiding over the state case between the two to put the state case on hold while it litigates its case against the district and DeSantis in Federal court.

The Orange County Judge has ruled against the hold, ruling that a “stay” would not be proper, writing, “It could take years for Disney’s case to complete its course through the federal trial and appellate courts.”

Earlier this year, Disney filed a lawsuit in Federal Court alleging that DeSantis’ actions (dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District and creating the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District) were a personal, retaliatory attack for the company’s response to a bill he introduced that is commonly referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The judge’s ruling only affects the State case, and the Federal lawsuit is unchanged.

Further Background: