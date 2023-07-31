New Minion Land and Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast To Officially Open August 11th at Universal Orlando

Though it has been open for several weeks now in technical rehearsals and various previews, the new Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida is set to officially open on August 11th.

What’s Happening:

Today Universal Orlando

This one-of-a-kind land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction to engage the entire family in a new collection of humorous adventures inspired by Illumination’s beloved Minions franchise. In Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom. Blending immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, and an original storyline, this first-of-its-kind attraction puts guests’ villainous skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Vicious 6 – a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Guests can fuel up for the mayhem with a unique dining experience, Illumination’s Minion Cafe – a new eatery run by the Minions featuring inventive fare for every guest; Pop-A-Nana – a kiosk featuring banana-flavored popcorn; Freeze Ray Pops – a walk-up window serving refreshingly colorful frozen treats; and Bake My Day – a retail location and bakery featuring Minion-themed sweet treats. They can also pick up all the items necessary to complete their villainous transformation at the new Evil Stuff retail store. Guests can also stop by the outdoor Illumination Theater façade to meet, greet, and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes from the Despicable Me franchise, and Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny from the hit film Sing.

franchise, and Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny from the hit film As already mentioned, the new attraction is currently in previews and technical rehearsals – you can check out what we’ve already seen of the new offerings below: Minion Cafe and Other Minion Land Offerings Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

