Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” TomorrowLanders

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-first week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it a new D23 Exclusive, plenty of the Nightmare Before Christmas and some cute TomorrowLanders styles.

Today shopDisney is bringing fans a D23 Exclusive inspired by Freaky Friday (2003), character and story pins themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas, and character pins in the art style of Eric Tan that match the Disney Artist series introduced this spring.

(2003), character and story pins themed to and character pins in the art style of Eric Tan that match the Disney Artist series introduced this spring. D23 Gold Members can grow their pin collection with a 20th anniversary design for Freaky Friday! This pin features the name of Anna’s band Pink Slip and a guitar pick reading “Live in Concert.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas is back with a vengeance…and an assortment of pins! Bring home the whole gang like Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero and more. Yes, Jack and Sally are part of the lineup too.

Fans of the artwork of Eric Tan will love the companion pin series that’s inspired by his line of vinyl figures. 8 adorable designs show favorite Disney characters in retro style space suits that are just too adorable. Just like the figures launched this spring

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Freaky Friday 20th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $18.99

Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Supporting Cast Pin – $17.99

Zero and Mummy Boy Pin – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $11.99

Lock, Shock and Barrel Pin – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $14.99

Sally Pin – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $14.99

Jack Skellington Pin – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $14.99

The Headless Horseman Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas – $11.99

Tomorrowlanders

Marie TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $44.99

Minnie Mouse TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $44.99

Mickey Mouse TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $49.99

Alice in Wonderland TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $49.99

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $44.99

Stitch TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $49.99

Peter Pan TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $49.99

Jack Skellington TomorrowLanders Pin by Eric Tan – Limited Edition – $49.99

