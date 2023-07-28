“The Haunted Mansion” Live-Action Collection Comes to shopDisney

It’s been a big year for merchandise at shopDisney and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon. Last week fans were treated to a healthy dose of Haunted Mansion collections inspired by the beloved attraction, but now it’s time to focus on the live-action adaptation with new styles for the modern audience.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:  

  • At long last the live-action story of the Haunted Mansion is making its way to theaters on July 28th and the social reaction from early screenings has been positive!
  • Naturally, with a new film set to debut, shopDisney is gathering up a collection so that fans can commemorate the story at home every day of the year!
  • Right now the collection is focused on apparel and a couple of accessories including:
    • Character T-shirts
    • Baseball Cap
    • Key Chain
    • Mug
  • These designs feature Madame Leota, the Hatbox Ghost, the Mansion wallpaper and more.
  • Fans can shop the live-action Haunted Mansion collection on shopDisney starting July 28th.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

