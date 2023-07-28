“The Haunted Mansion” Live-Action Collection Comes to shopDisney

It’s been a big year for merchandise at shopDisney and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon. Last week fans were treated to a healthy dose of Haunted Mansion collections inspired by the beloved attraction, but now it’s time to focus on the live-action adaptation with new styles for the modern audience.

What’s Happening:

At long last the live-action story of the Haunted Mansion is making its way to theaters on July 28th and the social reaction from early screenings has been positive!

Naturally, with a new film set to debut, shopDisney is gathering up a collection so that fans can commemorate the story at home every day of the year!

Right now the collection is focused on apparel and a couple of accessories including: Character T-shirts Baseball Cap Key Chain Mug

These designs feature Madame Leota, the Hatbox Ghost, the Mansion wallpaper and more.

Fans can shop the live-action Haunted Mansion collection on shopDisney starting July 28th.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Haunted Mansion "Foolish Mortals" T-Shirt for Kids – Live Action Film

Haunted Mansion T-Shirt for Kids – Live Action Film

Haunted Mansion T-Shirt for Women – Live Action Film

Hatbox Ghost Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Haunted Mansion – Live Action Film

Haunted Mansion Pin – Live Action Film

Haunted Mansion Keychain – Live Action Film

Haunted Mansion Baseball Cap for Adults – Live Action Film

Haunted Mansion Mug – Live Action Film

