“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” Season 2 Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Following on from the release of some music from the Paul Rudish directed Mickey Mouse shorts, we now have a second release, this time featuring music from Season 2 of the follow-up series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

Disney has released a new digital soundtrack for Season 2 of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse , which recently concluded its run on Disney+

which recently concluded its run on Disney+. The soundtrack can be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

Tracks include: “Mickey Mouse Club March” “Summer Vacation” “Sweet Summer Jams” “The Fall Song” “A Shooting Star” “Hilltop Hootenanny”



, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series includes stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

