Disneyland and Walt Disney World Announce Updates to Streamline Dining Reservation System

Updates are coming to the dining reservation system at both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, helping to streamline and simplify the process for guests.

What’s Happening:

In the coming days, Disney will be updating how guests book dining reservations on the Disneyland and Walt Disney World websites, as well as the Disneyland and My Disney Experience apps. These updates include: Visibility of All Available Reservation Slots: Guests will see all reservation slots available to them for their selected dining location and timeframe on the Disneyland website/Disneyland app and on the Walt Disney World website/My Disney Experience app. Currently, only a few available reservation slots that fit the Guest’s selected timeframe are shown.



Reservation Slots Sorted by Meal Period: Reservation availability will be sorted by meal period so Guests can view which menu is being served during the time of their reservation. For example, it will be clearer to guests whether the lunch or dinner menu is being served at 4:00 p.m.

These updates will roll out in phases across the websites and iOS and Android platforms.

In addition to these enhancements to making dining at Disney more seamless, Disney also recently expanded the window to modify or cancel

The Mobile Ordering system was also recently improved to make it easier for guests to find available and nearby dining options.