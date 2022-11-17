Following on from a change made at Walt Disney World this week, Disneyland Resort guests can now cancel their dining reservations up to two hours prior.

What's Happening:

Guests are now allowed to cancel Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours before the reservation time, with no cancellation fee.

Previously, guests had to cancel 24 hours in advance to avoid a $10 cancellation fee per person.

The updated policy from Disneyland Resort states: You must cancel at least 2 hours prior to your reservation to avoid a per person cancellation fee. If you fail to cancel timely or are a no show, the credit card provided at the time of reservation will be charged $10.00 per person.

This update does not apply to dining experiences that guests must prepay for.

It also does not apply to Downtown Disney World of Color

How to Cancel a Dining Reservation at the Disneyland Resort:

You can cancel your dining reservation online or with the Disneyland app.

If you have not yet linked your reservation to your Disney account, you will need to do so before canceling it online or with the Disneyland app.

Restaurants offering advance reservations charge a per person cancellation fee for reservations canceled after the designated period or for no shows. Each restaurant at the Disneyland Resort maintains its own cancellation policy, so be sure to confirm the policy before finalizing your reservation.

When booking online or in the Disneyland app, please refer to the cancellation policy provided at the time of booking and in your email confirmation.