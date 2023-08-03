“Lilo & Stitch” Characters Race Into “Disney Speedstorm” Season 3

Characters from Lilo & Stitch are racing into Disney Speedstorm as the third racing season kicks off on the new game.

What’s Happening:

Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with race tracks inspired by their unique worlds.

Players can collect all-new Racers Stitch, Lilo, Angel, Jumba and Captain Gantu, and race on out-of-this-world new circuits.

Disney Speedstorm revealed an exclusive first look at the all-new racing season:

Here’s a rundown of how you can unlock each of the 5 seasonal Racers: Lilo will be unlockable for free via the Season Tour. Stitch will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass. Jumba will be available to unlock via the free tier of the Golden Pass. Captain Gantu will be unlockable for free via a season-long Time Limited Event. Angel will be unlockable via Mystery Races in the Season Tour.

