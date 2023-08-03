“Lilo & Stitch” Characters Race Into “Disney Speedstorm” Season 3

Characters from Lilo & Stitch are racing into Disney Speedstorm as the third racing season kicks off on the new game.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with race tracks inspired by their unique worlds.
- Disney Speedstorm's Lilo & Stitch racing season is available now and already making waves.
- Players can collect all-new Racers Stitch, Lilo, Angel, Jumba and Captain Gantu, and race on out-of-this-world new circuits.
- Disney Speedstorm revealed an exclusive first look at the all-new racing season:
- Here’s a rundown of how you can unlock each of the 5 seasonal Racers:
- Lilo will be unlockable for free via the Season Tour.
- Stitch will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass.
- Jumba will be available to unlock via the free tier of the Golden Pass.
- Captain Gantu will be unlockable for free via a season-long Time Limited Event.
- Angel will be unlockable via Mystery Races in the Season Tour.
- The incredible lineup of racers also includes Figment, Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and more, suited-up and revving up for racing action.
- Even more Disney and Pixar characters will be added regularly, bringing new special skills for you to master (or overcome), new karts to upgrade, and unique tracks with each season update.
- From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean to the wilds of The Jungle Book, and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan or the Scare Floor from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!
- Players will be able to speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes, with Disney Speedstorm supporting cross-platform play.
- Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Packs are now available worldwide. Founder’s Packs will grant you Early Access to Disney Speedstorm and, as a Founder, you will also receive exclusive bonus items to offer you a fresh and exciting experience geared specifically for racing.
