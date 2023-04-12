Figment Racing Into Disney Speedstorm for Game’s April 18th Launch

2023 is already shaping up to be a year of Figment, with the announced return of the walk-around character to EPCOT later this year. Now, the loveable purple dragon will also be joining the upcoming Disney Speedstorm game.

What’s Happening:

Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with race tracks inspired by their unique worlds.

Just revealed by the Disney Parks Twitter, the beloved Figment will be one of the initial characters to be part of the Disney Speedstorm races!

✨ Exclusive Reveal! ✨ Figment joins the race! 💜 With a spark of imagination, Figment races into Disney @SpeedstormGame! Pre-order today to be one of the first to hit the tracks when the game launches on April 18. Learn more: https://t.co/Kr2UhIzmeU pic.twitter.com/YpBCVwPtdo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 12, 2023