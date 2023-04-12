Figment Racing Into Disney Speedstorm for Game’s April 18th Launch

2023 is already shaping up to be a year of Figment, with the announced return of the walk-around character to EPCOT later this year. Now, the loveable purple dragon will also be joining the upcoming Disney Speedstorm game.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with race tracks inspired by their unique worlds.
- Just revealed by the Disney Parks Twitter, the beloved Figment will be one of the initial characters to be part of the Disney Speedstorm races!
- The incredible lineup of racers will also include Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast and more, suited-up and revving up for racing action.
- Even more Disney and Pixar characters will be added regularly, bringing new special skills for you to master (or overcome), new karts to upgrade, and unique tracks with each season update.
- From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean to the wilds of The Jungle Book, and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan or the Scare Floor from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!
- Players will be able to speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes, with Disney Speedstorm supporting cross-platform play.
- Disney Speedstorm launches in Early Access on Tuesday, April 18th, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.