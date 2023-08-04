Meet Me @ The Altar Celebrates 20th Anniversary of “Freaky Friday” with Cover of “Take Me Away”

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starring Freaky Friday, pop punk band Meet Me @ The Altar has released a cover of “Take Me Away” from the film’s iconic soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

Formed in 2015, American pop punk band Meet Me @ The Altar are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday on August 6th with a special cover.

Meet Me @ The Altar are celebrating the 20th anniversary of on August 6th with a special cover. They performed “Take Me Away,” which was originally performed by Christina Vidal for the film’s soundtrack.

The song released today, August 4th, and you can watch the music video below:

D23 is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday with a new Gold Member exclusive pin

with Earlier this year, it was reported that a sequel to the film is in development

About Freaky Friday:

Dr. Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) have one thing in common: they don't relate to each other on anything. Not clothes or men or Anna's passion to be in a rock band. Nothing. Then one Friday night, a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever-Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other's body. With Tess's wedding on Saturday, the two must find a way to switch back…and fast. Literally forced to walk in each other's shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other's point of view?

Freaky Friday is streaming on Disney+