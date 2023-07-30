Celebrate 20 Years of “Freaky Friday” with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

D23 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starring Freaky Friday with a new Gold Member exclusive pin.
D23 Exclusive “Freaky Friday” 20th Anniversary Pin
- Dr. Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna have one thing in common—they don’t relate to each other about anything. Then one night a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever. Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other’s bodies! But Tess’ wedding is Saturday and the two must find a way to switch back—fast! Forced to literally walk in each other’s shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other’s point of view?
- Freak out with the body-swapping hilarity of this punk rock pin! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin will “take you away” to the nostalgia and magic of Freaky Friday. The pin features the insignia for Pink Slip, Anna Coleman’s grungy garage band, marked with a “Live in Concert” guitar pick.
- The Freaky Friday 20th Anniversary Pin, offered in a limited edition of 750, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 via shopDisney.
