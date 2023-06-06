New D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin Features Clod from Pixar’s “Elemental”

Celebrate the release of Pixar’s Elemental with a D23 Gold Member exclusive pin inspired by the street-smart Clod—the “dirt-acious” and flirtatious friend of Ember and Wade.

D23 Exclusive Clod Pin—Elemental—Limited Edition

About Elemental:

  • Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
  • Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
  • Elemental arrives in theaters everywhere on June 16th, 2023.