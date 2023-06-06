New D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin Features Clod from Pixar’s “Elemental”

Celebrate the release of Pixar’s Elemental with a D23 Gold Member exclusive pin inspired by the street-smart Clod—the “dirt-acious” and flirtatious friend of Ember and Wade.
D23 Exclusive Clod Pin—Elemental—Limited Edition
- Inspired by Elemental, which takes place in the wondrous Element City—a locale that hosts a population of diverse Water, Fire, Earth, and Air citizens. When fiery Ember and go-with-the-flow Wade meet-cute, they discover what happens when opposites react. As their adventure continues, they make other perfectly periodical friends, including down-to-earth Clod!
- This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is a grounded way to usher in the arrival of Elemental, and features an adorably earthy resident of Element City: Clod!
- The D23 Exclusive Elemental Clod Pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 via shopDisney.
About Elemental:
- Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
- Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
- Elemental arrives in theaters everywhere on June 16th, 2023.