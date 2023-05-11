Celebrate 35 Years of “Willow” with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Seek the ways of the sorcerer with this magically inspired pin! D23 Gold Members can celebrate the 35th anniversary of the cult classic Willow with an exclusive new pin.

D23 Exclusive “Willow” 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin:

When young Willow Ufgood finds an abandoned baby girl, he learns she is destined to end the reign of the wicked Queen Bavmorda. Willow must protect the child and find a way to uncover the secrets of his mystical landscape in order to ensure safety and security for the future of his home. Since debuting in 1988, Willow has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, inspiring a legacy that includes a special series of the same name on Disney+

The Willow 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin, offered in a limited edition of 750, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 via shopDisney.

Feeling nostalgic? You can watch Willow and the sequel series for yourself on Disney+