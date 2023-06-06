Celebrate 40 Years of the Disney Channel with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Get your wand IDs ready, as the latest D23 Gold Member exclusive pin celebrates the milestone 40th anniversary of the Disney Channel.
D23 Exclusive Disney Channel 40th Anniversary Pin:
- Inspired by the groundbreaking television network, which debuted in April 1983 and immediately captured the hearts and minds of families worldwide. Disney Channel has originated some of the most iconic characters from within the worlds of Disney; through both Disney Channel Original Movies (“DCOMs”) and Original Series, generations of fans credit the network for their first taste of Disney magic—bringing vibrant entertainment experiences right into their homes.
- This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is a fantastic way to tune into four decades of iconic television programming from everyone’s favorite network: Disney Channel.
- The pin features the original icon of “The Disney Channel” when it first debuted in 1983—and it sparkles and shines with a glitter-infill effect.
- The Disney Channel 40th Anniversary Pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 via shopDisney.
