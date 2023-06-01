D23 Unveils New Gold Member Exclusive Pin Inspired by 2023 Member Gift

D23 Gold Members can celebrate their membership to the “Official Disney Fan Club” with a new exclusive pin.

D23 Exclusive 2023 Gold Member Specialty Pin—Limited Release

Inspired by the 2023 D23 Gold Member Gift

Wear your D23 Gold Member pride on your sleeve (or lapel) with this unique pin! This D23 Gold Member exclusive is an incredible way to commemorate Disney 100 and celebrates you, the ultimate fan… It features a miniature likeness of the 2023 D23 Gold Member Gift—the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue.

The D23-Exclusive 2023 Gold Member Specialty Pin will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 via shopDisney.

D23 Gold Members can also get their hands on two exclusive pins celebrating the 40th anniversary of Journey into Imagination EPCOT 20th anniversary of Finding Nemo.