D23 Gold Members to Receive Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue as 2023 Gift

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, all new and renewing D23 Gold Members will receive a special Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue designed by artist James Fauntleroy.

What’s Happening:

As part of Disney100, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has partnered with artist James Fauntleroy and Gentle Giant Studios to create the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue to pay tribute to The Walt Disney Company’s rich legacy of unmatched creativity.

Designed as a reflection of Disney’s past, present, and future, artist and Grammy-winning music producer James Fauntleroy brought a “platinum pop star” tribute to Walt’s loveable mouse with a stylish varsity jacket featuring the Disney 100 years logo and flair paying tribute to Mickey’s own fandom for some of Disney’s most incredible stories.

An oversized version of the Mickey statue was unveiled at D23 Expo, the celebration’s kick off, and now D23 Gold Members have the opportunity to bring home the magic with this exquisitely crafted 10-inch statue.

This icon of the Disney100 Celebration is available for new and renewing D23 Gold Members in 2023. The Statue will begin shipping by Spring 2023.