New D23 Gold Membership Card Designs Available Now

For the first time ever, all new and renewing D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to choose one of four unique membership card designs showcasing the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
- New and renewing D23 Gold Members can now choose from one of four different membership cards featuring some of their favorite characters from across the Disney family.
Disney
- For the Ultimate Disney Fans, the signature D23 Gold Member Card for 2023 showcases some of the most iconic characters: Tiana, Baymax, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Stitch, Tinker Bell, Mirabel Madrigal, Maleficent, and Mickey Mouse.
Pixar
- You’ve got a friend in D23 with these inspiring Pixar Pals: Joy, Buzz Lightyear, WALL-E, Miguel Rivera, Meilin Lee, Kevin, Remy, and Mike Wazowski!
Marvel
- Prepare to assemble with an epic set of heroes. D23 is excited to feature heroes (and villains!) from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain Marvel, Loki, Groot, Wasp, Iron Man, Thor, and Black Panther!
Star Wars
- You are sure to be strong in the Force with this card in your grasp, featuring friends and foes from the outer rim and beyond: Rey Skywalker, BB-8, Darth Vader, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Grogu!