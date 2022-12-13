New D23 Gold Membership Card Designs Available Now

For the first time ever, all new and renewing D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to choose one of four unique membership card designs showcasing the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

New and renewing D23 Gold Members can now choose from one of four different membership cards featuring some of their favorite characters from across the Disney family.

Disney

For the Ultimate Disney Fans, the signature D23 Gold Member Card for 2023 showcases some of the most iconic characters: Tiana, Baymax, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Stitch, Tinker Bell, Mirabel Madrigal, Maleficent, and Mickey Mouse.

Pixar

You’ve got a friend in D23 with these inspiring Pixar Pals: Joy, Buzz Lightyear, WALL-E, Miguel Rivera, Meilin Lee, Kevin, Remy, and Mike Wazowski!

Marvel

Prepare to assemble with an epic set of heroes. D23 is excited to feature heroes (and villains!) from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain Marvel, Loki

Star Wars