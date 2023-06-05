Celebrate 40 Years of Figment with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Purple Pigment Pin

D23 is continuing their celebration of the 40th anniversary of the personification of imagination in royal purple pigment, the one and only Figment, with a new Gold Member exclusive pin.

D23 Exclusive Ultimate Figment Fan Pin—Limited Edition

Inspired by the iconic attraction, Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT

Since its opening in 1983, Journey Into Imagination with Figment

It’s not just your imagination; this pin is chock full of Figment fun! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is an imaginative way to celebrate your ultimate Figment fanhood; it features everyone’s favorite inhabitant of the Imagination Pavilion, Figment—complete with “two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, horns of a steer, but still a lovable fellow!” The perfect accessory for any finders of dreams or employees of the Imagination Institute.