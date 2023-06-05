Celebrate 40 Years of Figment with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Purple Pigment Pin

D23 is continuing their celebration of the 40th anniversary of the personification of imagination in royal purple pigment, the one and only Figment, with a new Gold Member exclusive pin.
D23 Exclusive Ultimate Figment Fan Pin—Limited Edition
- Inspired by the iconic attraction, Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT. Following the cheery purveyor of inspiration—Dreamfinder and his mischievous companion who’s two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, horns of a steer, but a lovable fellow—Figment!
- Since its opening in 1983, Journey Into Imagination with Figment has seen a few changes, but continues to remain a staple of the EPCOT experience. Figment himself has become an iconic representative of fans around the world, encouraging all to set their imaginations free to the fullest extent.
- It’s not just your imagination; this pin is chock full of Figment fun! This D23 Gold Member exclusive pin is an imaginative way to celebrate your ultimate Figment fanhood; it features everyone’s favorite inhabitant of the Imagination Pavilion, Figment—complete with “two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, horns of a steer, but still a lovable fellow!” The perfect accessory for any finders of dreams or employees of the Imagination Institute.
- The Ultimate Figment Fan Limited Edition Pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,500, will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 via shopDisney.
- Another D23 pin celebrating the 40th anniversary of Journey Into Imagination, featuring Dreamfinder and Figment, was recently released, but has since sold out.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning