Photos: Universal Studios Florida Prepares for Halloween Horror Nights 32

Halloween Horror Nights begins in less than three weeks and Universal Studios Florida is getting ready for all the frightening fun. We took a walk around the park today for an update on all the progress.

Right at the front of the park, guests will find an arch that will likely welcome them to Halloween Horror Nights with the familiar neon sign that has been there for the past few years. However, this year, the arch has been moved closer to the entrance of the park rather that at the start of what is now Minion Land.

This arch will serve as the beginning of one of the five scarezones found throughout the park:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror – Dr. Oddfellow will lure guests into Halloween Horror Nights with a promise of immortality. As he lifts the veil on all the horrors to come, they’ll soon realize they may not even survive the night.

Just beyond the arch, a small stage can now be seen in front ot the new UNIVRS store. Could we meet Dr. Oddfellow himself here during the event?

In front of the Music Plaza Stage, a colorful food booth has popped up though it’s not clear what it might be themed to. There is also a food truck in the area.

Just past that, in the start of the New York area of the park, two more food booths can be found. These two are themed to Surfer Boy Pizza, from Stranger Things, and the original “Yeti: Campground Kills” house.

And just around the corner, a food booth themed to The Last of Us can be found, complete with Firefly graffiti over the FEDRA logo.

For a look at some of the food and beverage offerings that will be found at these booths, check out our recap of the recent “Taste of Terror” event preview.

In the New York area, guests can now see plenty of props for the “Vamp ‘69: Summer of Blood” scarezone, including a stage and very colorful bus.

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood – At a 60s music fest in a small New York town, guests will jam to popular bands with fellow concert-goers until Dr. Oddfellow unleashes vicious vampires on the audience that are out for blood.

Just across from Fast & Furious – Supercharged, another food booth can be seen, this one themed to the “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” house.

In the San Francisco area, props have been out for the “Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged” scarezone.

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged – Enter a 1940s San Francisco shipping yard full of mysterious crates and cages bearing Dr. Oddfellow’s symbol. Beware, his nightmarish oddities have now escaped spreading fear and chaos in their wake.

Interestingly, some new props have been put out in Diagon Alley, leading many fans to believe the Death Eaters may show up at some point during the Halloween season.

One more food booth can be found in the area between London and Springfield, this one with a sort of gothic theme. Again you can get a look at some of the food and beverage offerings that will be found at these booths in our recap of the recent “Taste of Terror” event preview.

In the Central Park area, props for the “Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror” scarezone have been put out. This appears to be the most complete zone at this time. Giant spiders and bats and even a crashed plane can be seen here.

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror – In the 1920s, Dr. Oddfellow ventured deep into the darkest jungle, performing horrific experiments on nature. Now his monstrous creatures are running amok and on the hunt.

And finally, in the Hollywood area, a couple of stages have been placed for the Dark Zodiac scarezone.

Dark Zodiac – Dr. Oddfellow has entered a dark dimension to harness the power of the Zodiac and live forever. He twists the signs into malevolent beings who foretell one’s doom. As his star rises, yours falls.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st at Universal Studios Florida. Check out the full event lineup here.