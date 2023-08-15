Bruno Coming to Magic Kingdom as Part of Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade

We don’t talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how Magic Kingdom guests will soon get to see him. The notorious member of the Madrigal family will soon be coming to the park, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Walt Disney World

As part of that celebration, Bruno, from Disney’s hit film Encanto , will be part of the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom.

, will be part of the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom. The Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade makes its way through Magic Kingdom multiples times each day, giving guests plenty of opportunities to see Bruno and other beloved friends like Miguel from Coco , Princess Elena of Avalor

, Princess Additionally, Mirabel from Encanto will begin meeting guests in her magical Casita starting September 15th.

will begin meeting guests in her magical Casita starting September 15th. This meet and greet will extend beyond the Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month celebration and will be available year-round.

Mirabel has been a part of the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade since last summer