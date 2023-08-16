Disney100: Mattel Creations Celebrates Disney Princesses with Tiana and Cinderella Collector Dolls

It’s been a magical year for Disney doll collectors and fans of Disney Princesses as a wide range of toys and limited edition dolls have debuted from several retailers. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and signature doll designer Mattel is celebrating in style with new versions of Cinderella and Tiana that fans will adore.

Among Mattel’s Disney100 offerings are princess dolls of Cinderella and Tiana. These special collector-edition dolls feature beautiful displayable packaging and come dressed in luxe fashion inspired by their memorable gowns.

Each doll shines in satin, glitter, and elegant lily pad and diamond motifs that call back to their movies.

And let’s not forget accessories! Both ladies are dressed to the nines starting with lovely headpieces securing their updos, sparkly makeup and large earrings, sculpted silver bodice decoration, and glittery heels.

While the dolls cannot stand on their own, they are meant for display (in or out of the box) and come with a translucent stand.

The Disney Collector 100 Years of Wonder Dolls are available for pre-order directly through the Mattel Creations shop

Dolls sell for $45.00. Tiana is expected to ship to fans in November 2023, while Cinderella will ship in December 2023.

Links to the dolls can be found below.

Asymmetrical leaves, sparkles, and lily pad motifs capture the magic of the bayou

Glittery stars and diamond motifs nod to her magical transformation moment in the movie

