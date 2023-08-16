Official Key Art Revealed for FX’s “American Horror Stories” Premiering October 26th

The official key art has been revealed for FX’s American Horror Stories, premiering exclusively on Hulu Thursday, October 26.
What's Happening:
- American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story.
- American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.
- Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.
- The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.
- The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.