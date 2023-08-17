“Encanto” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre from September 8th–14th

Disney’s modern animated classic Encanto will be making a return engagement at the El Capitan Theatre early next month.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be showing Disney’s 2021 animated film Encanto for a limited engagement from Friday, September 8th through Thursday, September 14th.

Select screenings will include a special Ice Cream Social event. Guests are invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make their own Ghirardelli Magical Sundaes with an appearance by Mirabel.

Tickets are limited to select shows. Advance reservations required by calling 1-800 DISNEY6 (347-6396).

The fan event screening will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8th. Tickets are $35 and include a reserved seat, popcorn, beverage, and event credential.

Encanto will be shown daily at the following times: 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

About Encanto:

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film features songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton , Moana ) and is directed by Byron Howard ( Zootopia , Tangled ) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia ), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer of The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez ), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

, ) and is directed by Byron Howard ( , ) and Jared Bush (co-director ), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer of ), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. Encanto is now streaming on Disney+ Check out our review of the film