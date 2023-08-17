FX Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Linear and Hulu Programming

FX has set the fall premiere dates for both their linear network programming as well as FX Hulu exclusives, including American Horror Story: Delicate, Fargo, and A Murder At The End of the World.

FX today announced its full fall slate, including the return of the hit limited series franchises American Horror Story, American Horror Stories and Fargo along with the debut of the limited series murder mystery A Murder at the End of the World and the latest documentary feature from The New York Times Presents series. These fall dates join the previously announced second season of the Emmy-nominated Welcome to Wrexham , premiering Tuesday, September 12 on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

and the key art and first-look images of the cast of the latest installment of . FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One (five episodes), premieres Wednesday, September 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Part one of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology limited series will feature the first episode at premiere and a new episode in each of the following four weeks. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 11 installments, and been renewed through a 13th installment.

the latest documentary feature from the award-winning series, premieres Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Just as Miss USA and its parent company, Miss Universe, came under female ownership for the first time, a pageant rigging scandal and contestant revolt has lifted the veil on a deeply flawed organization. Now the company plans to increase profitability by embracing women’s empowerment. But it may be too little, too late. Contestants, coaches, judges, and former directors take us inside the often surprising world of pageantry and share what will be lost if this legacy brand can’t weather the storm. The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant is produced and directed by Nicole Rittenmeyer, with reporting by Lauren Herstik.

The FX limited series A Murder at the End of the World will premiere on Tuesday, November 14 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week.

will premiere on Tuesday, November 14 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week. A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

The fifth installment of FX’s award-winning limited series franchise Fargo premieres on Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week.

North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, “Lorraine Lyon” (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy “Indira Olmstead” (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy “Witt Farr” (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, “Danish Graves” (Dave Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. Afterall, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

