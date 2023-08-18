Disneyland and Walt Disney World Release of Disney Lorcana Delayed

The new Disney Lorcana trading card game was originally set to make its debut at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort today, August 18th. However, it seems that the release has been delayed.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

The new game made its debut at retail stores across the nation today, August 18th, with the first set of over 200 cards, “Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG.”

It was originally also supposed to make its debut at Disneyland and Walt Disney World today as well, however that did not occur.

A tweet from the official Disney Lorcana Twitter account said to stay tuned for “more exciting updates on where to purchase, with additional Disney Parks locations coming soon.”

For fans hoping to purchase Disney Lorcana TCG, the cards will be available at local gaming stores and Disney Store Times Square tomorrow. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on where to purchase, with additional Disney Parks locations coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ubzj5I1oGM — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) August 17, 2023

Disney Lorcana did however make its scheduled debut at Disneyland Paris

Disney fans living in the New York area can purchase the game at the Time Square Disney Store location.

Meanwhile, Disney Lorcana will arrive on shopDisney as scheduled on September 1st.

Experience magic in an all-new immersive trading card game, Disney Lorcana, coming to our site September 1. https://t.co/cRKbZosFRt pic.twitter.com/LsR2sBBrZ3 — shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 18, 2023

Our own Kyle Burbank had a chance to play Disney Lorcana ahead of its official release and he shared his review

For more details about how to play Disney Lorcana, visit DisneyLorcana.com