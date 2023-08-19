Photos: New Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Appears in All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure

Halloween Horror Nights is right around the corner at Universal Orlando and work is well underway to bring all your nightmares to life. Even over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the All Hallows Eve Boutique has been redecorated for this year’s event and now features new Halloween Horror Nights merchandise.

First off, Halloween Horror Nights fans should know the All Hallows Eve Boutique is one of the three locations they can go to purchase their variant comic book cover

Inside the shop, guests will find plenty of reverences to Dr. Oddfellow, the icon of this year’s event.

A large marquee for “Dr. Oddfellow’s Traveling Oddities” greets guests as they enter the store.

Several nods to Jack Schmidt, better known as Jack the Clown, can also be found throughout the shop as he was one of Dr. Oddfellow’s employees and their stories have been intertwined.

There are also several references to the other four original haunted houses set to be featured at this year’s event: The Darkest Deal Yeti: Campground Kills Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate Blood Moon: Dark Offerings



Of course, plenty of Halloween Horror Nights merchandise can also be found in the shop including new designs featuring Dr. Oddfellow and the return of the popular Lil’ Boo.

Much of this new merchandise is also available online

Merchandise for some of the other haunted houses can also be found, with a shirt and glass themed to Universal Monsters Unmasked and a new Chucky shirt also available in the shop.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st at Universal Studios Florida. Check out the full event lineup here.