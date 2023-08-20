Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Closed Sunday Due to Hurricane Hilary

Knott’s Berry Farm is the latest Southern California theme park to announce a closure today, August 20th, due to the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

  • Due to Hurricane Hilary, Knott’s Berry Farm, Knott’s Soak City and the California Marketplace will be closed today, August 20th.
  • All date-intended tickets for August 20th have been extended through December 31st, 2023.
  • Any Knott’s Soak City ticket dated for today can be used on any operating day through October 1st, 2023.