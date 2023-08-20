Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Closed Sunday Due to Hurricane Hilary

Knott’s Berry Farm is the latest Southern California theme park to announce a closure today, August 20th, due to the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

What’s Happening:

Due to Hurricane Hilary, Knott’s Berry Farm, Knott’s Soak City and the California Marketplace will be closed today, August 20th.

All date-intended tickets for August 20th have been extended through December 31st, 2023.

Any Knott’s Soak City ticket dated for today can be used on any operating day through October 1st, 2023.

Knott’s joins SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia also announced that they will be closed today due to Hurricane Hilary.

🚨 PARK UPDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7AnkGjGNpv — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) August 20, 2023