Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Closed Sunday Due to Hurricane Hilary

Knott’s Berry Farm is the latest Southern California theme park to announce a closure today, August 20th, due to the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.
What’s Happening:
- Due to Hurricane Hilary, Knott’s Berry Farm, Knott’s Soak City and the California Marketplace will be closed today, August 20th.
- All date-intended tickets for August 20th have been extended through December 31st, 2023.
- Any Knott’s Soak City ticket dated for today can be used on any operating day through October 1st, 2023.
- Knott’s joins SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego in announcing a closure for today.
- Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia also announced that they will be closed today due to Hurricane Hilary.
- The two theme parks of the Disneyland Resort and Downtown Disney will each be closing early today.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more information regarding Hurricane Hilary related closures at Southern California theme parks.