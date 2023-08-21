“The Little Mermaid” Sing-Along Coming to Select Theaters on Friday, August 25th

A special sing-along engagement of Disney’s new live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is coming to select theaters later this week.

Experience your favorite songs all over again with The Little Mermaid Sing-Along in select theaters beginning Friday, August 25th.

Sing-Along in select theaters beginning Friday, August 25th. Find out if a theater near you is showing the Sing-Along version of the film, and purchase tickets at Fandango.com

The Little Mermaid stars: Halle Bailey ( grown-ish ) as Ariel Jonah Hauer-King ( A Dog’s Way Home ) as Prince Eric Daveed Diggs ( Hamilton ) as the voice of Sebastian Awkwafina ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) as the voice of Scuttle Jacob Tremblay ( Luca ) as the voice of Flounder Noma Dumezweni ( Mary Poppins Returns ) as Queen Selina Art Malik ( Homeland ) as Sir Grimsby Javier Bardem ( No Country for Old Men ) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy ( Bridesmaids ) as Ursula

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( Mary Poppins Returns ) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ( Finding Neverland ).

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Check out our review hits Disney+ on September 6th

