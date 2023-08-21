“The Little Mermaid” Sing-Along Coming to Select Theaters on Friday, August 25th

A special sing-along engagement of Disney’s new live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is coming to select theaters later this week.
What’s Happening:
- Experience your favorite songs all over again with The Little Mermaid Sing-Along in select theaters beginning Friday, August 25th.
- Find out if a theater near you is showing the Sing-Along version of the film, and purchase tickets at Fandango.com.
- The Little Mermaid stars:
- Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel
- Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder
- Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina
- Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby
- Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula
- The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).
- The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).
- Check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, and enjoy the film for yourself when it hits Disney+ on September 6th.
