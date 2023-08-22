Ahsoka Tano Legacy Lightsaber Set Comes to shopDisney as Part of Disney+ Special Access

There’s a sense of excitement passing through the galaxy now that the Disney+ original series Star Wars: Ahsoka has arrived. In addition to fans streaming the show and learning what’s been going on in Ahsoka Tano’s world, U.S.-Based Disney+ subscribers can also enjoy special access to Ahsoka collectibles like the brand new Legacy Lightsaber set.

At long last, the live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka has debuted on Disney+ and audiences are enjoying being back in Ahsoka’s sphere.

has debuted on Disney+ and audiences are enjoying being back in Ahsoka’s sphere. Of course a new Disney+ offering means new merchandise on shopDisney Ahsoka items including a new Legacy Lightsaber set.

items including a new Legacy Lightsaber set. Fans can channel the Force with this amazing collectible that features both of Ahsoka’s hilts and two companion blades.

The detailed set is a beautiful reproduction of a Single-Bladed Lightsaber and Shoto Saber, each with their distinctive curved hilts and white blades. In addition to looking awesome on display the lightsabers feature impact sensors and unique impact sound effects so fans can appreciate a full Star Wars experience.

The Legacy Lightsaber set boasts a new design with thinner hilts and blades. Speaking of the blades, these light up white and are unique to the Ahsoka Tano hilt only. They are not compatible with other Legacy Lightsaber hilts.

Special effects are a big part of Disney’s Legacy Lightsaber series and this new Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber features unique Start Up and Turn Off WAV files that play when the slide switch moves from the Off and On positions.

Additionally, a constant Lightsaber humming sound plays as long as the Lightsaber is in the On position.

Collectors will also appreciate the unique impact sound effects and motion sound effects that play when activated such as when the blade comes in contact with an object versus being held stationary.

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars – $319.99

Set includes two hilts (Single-Bladed Lightsaber/Shoto Saber) and two blades

Brand new hilt design

Comes in protective case with Fulcrum symbol

Ages 14+

Single-Bladed Lightsaber requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Shoto Saber requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Single-Bladed Lightsaber hilt: 14 1/2'' x 2 1/2'' x 2''

Shoto Saber hilt: 10 1/3'' x 2 1/2'' x 2''

Long Blade: 33 1/2'' x 1 1/10'' x 1''

Short Blade: 26 1/2'' x 1 1/10'' x 1''

During the window of eligibility, U.S. Disney+ subscribers can participate by visiting shopDisney.com/Ahsoka Ahsoka content on Disney+ to scan a QR code or click on a link which will take users directly to the merchandise page on shopDisney.

content on Disney+ to or click on a link which will take users directly to the merchandise page on shopDisney. The Shop tab will only be available to primary profiles within the Disney+ household that have been verified as 18 years of age and older.

that have been verified as 18 years of age and older. U.S. Disney+ subscribers will receive early access to purchase select merchandise on shopDisney.com

