Citizen Celebrates World Princess Week with Spotlight on New Cinderella and Ariel Box Sets

Hey Disney fans, did you know it’s World Princess Week?! The global extravaganza takes place from August 20-26 and celebrates the strength, grace, and courage of cinematic legends beloved by fans everywhere. One of the ways fans can join the fun is by shopping gorgeous Disney Princess timepieces from Citizen.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- With an entire Disney | Citizen collection dedicated to Cinderella, Ariel, Snow White, Belle, and many more Disney Princess fan favorites (and Villains, who make the plots go round), Citizen keeps World Princess Week in its heart throughout the year.
- Just in time for the regal celebration and part of its Disney100 Collection, Citizen is releasing all-new Disney Princess Cinderella and Ariel Box Sets.
- The Cinderella ($395) timepiece is the perfect accessory to pair with your glass slipper! The box set features a watch with classic Roman numerals, diamond accents, and the princess’s iconic carriage on a light blue Mother-of-Pearl dial.
- As for Ariel ($450), this watch is Inspired by underwater shades of green, with the dial showing an illustration of Ariel diving. The markers are reminiscent of musical notes representing Ariel's voice, along with a unique case back boasting the phrase, "Making waves my way."
- Of course there are other Princess watches in the series too like Elsa, Anna, Jasmine, Belle and Snow White.
- The luxurious Belle ($577.50) design is an opulent champagne Mother-of-Pearl dial, decorated with diamonds and the silhouette of the iconic red rose.
- Finally, the Snow White ($316) timepiece showcases the Disney Princess gazing at the poison apple, an iconic scene from this favorite story.
- In addition to the Princess watches, Citizen’s Disney collection features fan favorite villains:
- Maleficent
- Ursula
- Evil Queen
- All Disney | Citizen Princess and Villains Collection watches are sustainably powered by any light with proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never need a battery.
- Guests can shop for all of their favorite designs now directly through Citizen. Prices range from $262.50-$577.50.
More from Citizen:
- Guests can find timepieces featuring dozens of their favorite Disney characters and stories in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary on Citizen’s Wonder of Time page.
While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.