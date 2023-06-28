Disney100: Citizen Heads Under the Sea with Ariel and Ursula Box Sets Coming Soon

Throughout 2023, the Walt Disney Company is celebrating their 100th anniversary in a variety of ways including commemorative merchandise series. Citizen has joined the festivities with their ongoing Disney100 collection that honors iconic characters from each decade that will soon feature box sets for Ariel and Ursula.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Citizen is bringing even more Disney magic to their iconic timepieces and as part of their Disney100 series and this summer they’re focusing on the splashy musical The Little Mermaid.

On the heels of the live action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid , Citizen will be introducing all-new Ariel and Ursula Box Sets to take you under the sea next month, in celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary marking the 1990s!

, Citizen will be introducing all-new Ariel and Ursula Box Sets to take you under the sea next month, in celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary marking the 1990s! The Little Mermaid, released in November 1989, soared to popularity in the 90s and was the first Disney animated feature film based on a classic fairy tale in three decades, following Cinderella.

The Ursula watch dial features her silhouette and a conch shell with crystal “sound bubbles” floating upwards, while the Ariel watch was inspired by underwater shades of green with a dial that shows an illustration of the mermaid diving. Both come with collectible companion pins.

Each set will be available soon directly through Citizen

Ariel

“Making waves my way” etched on the back

Ursula

“You got it sweetcakes. No more talking, singing, zip” etched on the back

More From Citizen:

Disney fans can show off their love of classic characters and favorite animated stories with stunning timepieces from Citizen. This year alone, the company had introduced several lovely designs including:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.