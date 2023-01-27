Disney100: CITIZEN Launches New Timepiece Collection with Steamboat Willie Box Set

The Disney100 celebration at Disneyland has just gotten started, but fans already have a plethora of merchandise collections to browse and CITIZEN can be added to the list. The company had unveiled special timepieces in honor of Disney’s 100th Anniversary including a box set starring Steamboat Willie.

CITIZEN is proud to unveil a new collection of timepieces as part of the Disney100 Collection.

This latest series from Disney x CITIZEN pays homage to Disney stories throughout the decades, with new watches featuring classic characters launching each month throughout the year.

Today, CITIZEN is releasing the first watch of the collection to commemorate the introduction of Disney Mickey Mouse in the 1920s.

The watch is part of a special edition box set that includes a companion pin and both feature Mickey Mouse ready for his aquatic voyage. The box set honors “Steamboat Willie” as the first cartoon short to feature synchronized sound in 1928.

Additional Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends, Princess and Villains, Marvel, and Star Wars inspired timepieces will be released throughout the year until the official 100-year anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on October 16, 2023.

The Disney100 Steamboat Willie timepiece is available now through the CITIZEN website

Disney100 Steamboat Willie Special Edition Box Set – $275.00

40mm watch with a silver-tone stainless steel case with gold-tone accents and markers

Matching collectible pin

Disney100 case back, and a bold black crocodile-embossed leather strap.

About CITIZEN and Disney:

CITIZEN has been an alliance partner with Disney since 2018.

As the Official Timepiece of the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Official Timekeeper of the Walt Disney World Resort runDisney Races, and Official Countdown to D23 Expo 2022, Citizen leverages Disney IP to develop rich storytelling through unique timepieces.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.