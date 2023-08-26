Disney Lorcana to Debut in Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort August 28

Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game from Ravensburger, will make its Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort debut on August 28th.

At Walt Disney World, the new trading card game will be found in World of Disney at Disney Springs

At the Disneyland Resort, the game will be found at Disney Pin Traders at the Downtown Disney

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

The new game made its debut at retail stores across the nation, August 18th, with the first set of over 200 cards, “Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG.”

It was also originally supposed to make its debut at Disneyland and Walt Disney World on the 18th, but that did not occur.

Disney Lorcana did however make its scheduled debut at Disneyland Paris

Disney fans living in the New York area can purchase the game at the Time Square Disney Store location.

Meanwhile, Disney Lorcana will also arrive on shopDisney as scheduled on September 1st.