Disneyland Cast Members, Make-A-Wish Give 13-Year-Old Steamboat Enthusiast Chance to Pilot Mark Twain Riverboat

13-year-old steamboat enthusiast Jordin recently got to visit Disneyland as part of his wish trip through Make-A-Wish America and the Disneyland Cast Members, Disney Ambassadors and Princess Tiana made it an extra magical experience.
- As part od Jordin’s wish trip, he was entrusted with a very special role: piloting the Mark Twain Riverboat.
- While on board, Jordin got to meet Princess Tiana herself, in addition to several Disneyland Cast Members and the Disney Ambassadors.
- The Disneyland Resort Cast and Community Facebook page shred a few images from Jordin’s experience on the Mark Twain.
- For 40+ years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have partnered together to grant more than 150,000 wishes to deliver joy when it’s needed most for children facing critical illnesses and their families – a milestone celebrated on World Wish Day this year.
- Yesterday, Walt Disney World celebrated that relationship and World Princess Week with the “Once Upon a Wish Party,” a special event dreamed up by Disney cast members just for wish kids and their families.
World Princess Week coverage is presented by Entertainment Earth — Get 10% off on in-stock items and Free Shipping on orders $79+ at EE.toys/LPfan