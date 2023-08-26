Disneyland Cast Members, Make-A-Wish Give 13-Year-Old Steamboat Enthusiast Chance to Pilot Mark Twain Riverboat

13-year-old steamboat enthusiast Jordin recently got to visit Disneyland as part of his wish trip through Make-A-Wish America and the Disneyland Cast Members, Disney Ambassadors and Princess Tiana made it an extra magical experience.

As part od Jordin’s wish trip, he was entrusted with a very special role: piloting the Mark Twain Riverboat

While on board, Jordin got to meet Princess Tiana herself, in addition to several Disneyland Cast Members and the Disney Ambassadors.

For 40+ years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have partnered together to grant more than 150,000 wishes to deliver joy when it’s needed most for children facing critical illnesses and their families – a milestone celebrated on World Wish Day this year.

