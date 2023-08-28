New Plant-Based Menu Items Coming for Fall to the Disneyland Resort

The culinary teams at the Disneyland Resort will be introducing a number of new plant-based items at restaurants through the Resort this fall. The Disney Parks Blog highlighted five specific new additions that you just might want to try.

Soy Chorizo Country Breakfast Burrito

Kick-start your day the right way – with the tasty Soy Chorizo Country Breakfast Burrito. Starting September 1st, Galactic Grill at Disneyland Park will be serving up this plant-based bite featuring soy chorizo, spiced potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, egg, cheddar, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce perfectly combined in a spinach flour tortilla.

Sesame-Ginger Vegetable Noodles

Also, in Tomorrowland, Alien Pizza Planet has its own dish you’ll be clawing for starting September 1st. The Sesame-Ginger Vegetable Noodles brings together noodles with stir-fried vegetables, tosses them with a can’t-miss sesame-ginger sauce, and finishes it off with some cilantro & scallions.

Curry Royale: Queen of Hearts Delight

Starting September 1st, if you have reserved a spot at Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace during the Halloween season, this plant-based item is fit for royalty. It serves up spiced fried cauliflower, basmati and green pea rice, spinach with chickpeas and Romanesco served with curry sauce. Be sure to take a peek at the rest of the Halloween goodies at Disneyland Resort in this year’s Foodie Guide

Sopes de Chorizo con Papas

As you venture over to Disney California Adventure

Plant-based Chorizo Quesadilla

Get in the spirit with the Plaza de la Familia festivities over at Paradise Garden Grill beginning September 1st. Here you’ll find the delicious Plant-based Chorizo Quesadilla. If you love yourself a quesadilla, you’re going to be mesmerized by the flavor with this one. It brings together poblano, onions and mozzarella, topped with cilantro crema, and served with salsa roja and escabeche.

To see the rest of the Plaza de la Familia delights, check out the Foodie Guide

Other New Plant-Based Items:

The Mushroom, Vegetable, and Farro Stew, which is also available in a bread bowl, at Harbour Galley (available August 29th)

Poola Blossom Slush at Kat Saka’s Kettle (available August 29th),

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée at Wine Country Trattoria (available September 1st)

Sunchoke and Pistachio Pesto Pasta at Blue Bayou Restaurant (available September 12th)