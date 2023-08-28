New Plant-Based Menu Items Coming for Fall to the Disneyland Resort

The culinary teams at the Disneyland Resort will be introducing a number of new plant-based items at restaurants through the Resort this fall. The Disney Parks Blog highlighted five specific new additions that you just might want to try.
Soy Chorizo Country Breakfast Burrito
- Kick-start your day the right way – with the tasty Soy Chorizo Country Breakfast Burrito. Starting September 1st, Galactic Grill at Disneyland Park will be serving up this plant-based bite featuring soy chorizo, spiced potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, egg, cheddar, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce perfectly combined in a spinach flour tortilla.
Sesame-Ginger Vegetable Noodles
- Also, in Tomorrowland, Alien Pizza Planet has its own dish you’ll be clawing for starting September 1st. The Sesame-Ginger Vegetable Noodles brings together noodles with stir-fried vegetables, tosses them with a can’t-miss sesame-ginger sauce, and finishes it off with some cilantro & scallions.
Curry Royale: Queen of Hearts Delight
- Starting September 1st, if you have reserved a spot at Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace during the Halloween season, this plant-based item is fit for royalty. It serves up spiced fried cauliflower, basmati and green pea rice, spinach with chickpeas and Romanesco served with curry sauce. Be sure to take a peek at the rest of the Halloween goodies at Disneyland Resort in this year’s Foodie Guide.
Sopes de Chorizo con Papas
- As you venture over to Disney California Adventure, stop by the Hollywood Lounge beginning August 29th, where they’ve got the Sopes de Chorizo con Papas. This star-studded bite features refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with nopales, cilantro crema, and pickled red onion.
Plant-based Chorizo Quesadilla
- Get in the spirit with the Plaza de la Familia festivities over at Paradise Garden Grill beginning September 1st. Here you’ll find the delicious Plant-based Chorizo Quesadilla. If you love yourself a quesadilla, you’re going to be mesmerized by the flavor with this one. It brings together poblano, onions and mozzarella, topped with cilantro crema, and served with salsa roja and escabeche.
- To see the rest of the Plaza de la Familia delights, check out the Foodie Guide.
Other New Plant-Based Items:
- The Mushroom, Vegetable, and Farro Stew, which is also available in a bread bowl, at Harbour Galley (available August 29th)
- Poola Blossom Slush at Kat Saka’s Kettle (available August 29th),
- Pumpkin Crème Brûlée at Wine Country Trattoria (available September 1st)
- Sunchoke and Pistachio Pesto Pasta at Blue Bayou Restaurant (available September 12th)
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning