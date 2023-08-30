First Look Inside This Year’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida

The horror is almost here! Today, Universal Orlando Annual Passholders get to preview this year’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and Universal has shared a few photos from inside.

One room is themed to Private Investigator Boris Shuster, the subject of the Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth house at the event in 2021. The character comes directly from a window facade in the New York area of the park.

The final room is dedicated to a character called The Ripper.

Universal Orlando also shared a full walkthrough of the spooky new store:

Annual Passholders will be able to purchase an exclusive line of merchandise themed to one of this year’s houses, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate. This house is inspired by the extinct Islands of Adventure attraction, Dueling Dragons. Check out a preview of the merchandise in the TikTok below:

@universaldestinations UOAPs – Experience the Halloween tribute store early on Wednesday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. – park close. Be among the first to purchase the exclusive Dueling Dragons Passholder merchandise 🔥❄️ Which path will you choose? #UOAP #DuelingDragons #HHN32 ♬ original sound – Universal Destinations

Showcased in the TikTok are a Passholder-exclusive shirt as well as a candle.

The Annual Passholder preview of the Tribute Store takes place through park close today, August 30th. After that, it will be open daily during regular park hours and Halloween Horror Nights. We took a look at the facade of the store, which is once again located in the New York area of the park.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st at Universal Studios Florida. Check out the full event lineup here.