Photos: Halloween Horror Nights Prep Continues One Week From Opening Day at Universal Studios Florida

Preparation for Halloween Horror Nights continues at Universal Studios Florida, with just one week to go until the event kicks off its 32nd year! We took a walk around the park yesterday for an update on all the progress.

Seemingly all of the specialty food service booths have arrived at the park, with much of their theming installed. The very 80s-looking Stellar Bar has arrived in front of Music Plaza Stage. Nearby in New York, we have the Stranger Things-themed Surfer Boy Pizza and another booth themed to the original “Yeti: Campground Kills” house.

As we reported yesterday, the facade for this year’s Halloween Tribute Store has popped up, with the store making a return to the New York area of the park.

Plenty of fun easter eggs can be found in the two shop windows, including references to the beloved Earl the Squirrel.

There’s also references to the scare zone located right outside the store, “Vamp ‘69: Summer of Blood.”

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood – At a 60s music fest in a small New York town, guests will jam to popular bands with fellow concert-goers until Dr. Oddfellow unleashes vicious vampires on the audience that are out for blood.

Another food booth has been set up within the narrow passage of Sting Alley, themed to The Last of Us.

Just across from Fast & Furious – Supercharged, another food booth can be seen, this one themed to the “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” house. You can get a look at some of the food and beverage offerings that will be found at these booths in our recap of the recent “Taste of Terror” event preview.

Dr. Oddfellow, who will serve as the icon of this year’s event, has parked a truck in the “Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged” scarezone in San Francisco. Learn more about Dr. Oddfellow here.

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged – Enter a 1940s San Francisco shipping yard full of mysterious crates and cages bearing Dr. Oddfellow’s symbol. Beware, his nightmarish oddities have now escaped spreading fear and chaos in their wake.

Over in World Expo, signage is up for the “Nightmare Fuel: Revenge Dream” show at the former Fear Factor stage.

Two Coca-Cola beverage stands near Men in Black: Alien Attack have received some delightful cat-shaped Coke bottle decals, alongside other Halloween imagery.

The portal entrances to each house have also appeared throughout the park, including this one located right in front of the E.T. Adventure.

And finally, in the Hollywood area, banners for the “Dark Zodiac” scarezone have arrived.

Dark Zodiac – Dr. Oddfellow has entered a dark dimension to harness the power of the Zodiac and live forever. He twists the signs into malevolent beings who foretell one’s doom. As his star rises, yours falls.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st at Universal Studios Florida. Check out the full event lineup here.